Ukraine war today: Peace deal ‘won’t be agreed in 2026’ say intelligence chiefs
- The White House, through spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, countered Zelensky's criticism of US pressure, stating that President Trump views the war as "very unfair" for all involved, including American taxpayers.
- Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former military chief, detailed his rift with President Zelensky, blaming him for the 2023 counteroffensive's failure and hinting at a future political challenge.
- European intelligence chiefs reportedly do not anticipate a peace deal in Ukraine by 2026, characterising Russia's participation in talks as a tactic to seek sanctions relief rather than genuine negotiation.
- Sweden committed a new military aid package to Ukraine worth £1.05 billion, focusing on air defence and ammunition, while Russia's foreign ministry dismissed claims that India has ceased purchasing Russian oil.
- Russia’s foreign ministry has said they have "no reason" to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil after Trump repeatedly claimed that the country has agreed to stop its crude oil imports from Moscow.
