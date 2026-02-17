Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unemployment at highest level since Covid lockdown, official figures show

Official figures reveal deepening jobs woes in the retail and hospitality sectors (Alamy/PA)
Official figures reveal deepening jobs woes in the retail and hospitality sectors (Alamy/PA)
  • Unemployment in the UK has risen to its highest rate in five years, according to official figures.
  • The unemployment rate increased to 5.2 per cent in the three months to December, up from 5.1 per cent in the three months to November.
  • This figure represents the highest level seen since January 2021, during a national Covid-19 lockdown.
  • A minister stated that the government is implementing 'active measures' to help more people find work.
  • The minister also highlighted the UK's economic growth among G7 European countries last year and the creation of approximately 440,000 new jobs.
