Unemployment at highest level since Covid lockdown, official figures show
- Unemployment in the UK has risen to its highest rate in five years, according to official figures.
- The unemployment rate increased to 5.2 per cent in the three months to December, up from 5.1 per cent in the three months to November.
- This figure represents the highest level seen since January 2021, during a national Covid-19 lockdown.
- A minister stated that the government is implementing 'active measures' to help more people find work.
- The minister also highlighted the UK's economic growth among G7 European countries last year and the creation of approximately 440,000 new jobs.
