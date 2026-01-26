Flight forced to turn around over lost laptop
- A United Airlines flight from Washington Dulles to Geneva was forced to return to the US after a passenger's laptop fell into the aircraft's cargo hold.
- Flight UA748 diverted to Newark, New Jersey, as a precaution due to the potential fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries in the lost device.
- The laptop had slipped “behind a cabin wall panel and through a small gap leading to the cargo hold”.
- After landing in Newark, maintenance crews retrieved the laptop, inspected the aircraft, and the flight subsequently departed for Geneva.
- This incident marks the third time in recent months that a United Airlines flight has been diverted due to a lost laptop containing lithium-ion batteries.