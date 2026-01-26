Lost laptop prompts third United Airlines flight diversion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Airlines flight to Switzerland was forced to return to the US after a passenger’s laptop slipped through a gap in the cabin and fell into the cargo hold.

Flight UA748 from Washington Dulles to Geneva diverted to Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, following a device reported missing in the Polaris business class cabin.

The airline said that the transcontinental flight was turned around as a “precaution” to retrieve the laptop that had fallen “behind a cabin wall panel and through a small gap leading to the cargo hold”.

It’s the third United aircraft to be diverted in recent months due to the safety risk posed by a lost laptop, which contain lithium-ion batteries.

According to FlightAware data, the United Boeing 767 took off at around 5.19pm local time and was less than an hour into its almost eight-hour journey when the aircraft made a U-turn off the coast of Boston.

Devices powered by lithium-ion batteries pose a significant fire risk on planes, as damaged or overheated batteries can release toxic gases and cause fires on board.

The flight later departed Newark Liberty International airport for Geneva at around 10.43pm after landing shortly after 8pm to retrieve the laptop.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “On January 22, United flight 748 safely landed in Newark Liberty International airport as a precaution to retrieve a customer’s laptop that had fallen behind a cabin wall panel and through a small gap leading to the cargo hold.

“Maintenance crews retrieved the laptop, inspected the aircraft, and the flight later departed for Geneva.”

In October, a United Airlines flight similarly returned to the US after a laptop was dropped into the aircraft's cargo hold.

Flight UA126 from Washington Dulles to Rome Fiumicino returned to Virginia on 15 October due to a safety risk posed by the lost laptop, which contained a lithium-ion battery.

Following a three-hour delay to locate the laptop and refuel, the United flight departed to continue its journey to Rome.

