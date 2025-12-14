Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

United Airlines flight to Tokyo forced to turn around after engine failure

An emergency vehicle puts out a brushfire near the tarmac after United Airlines Flight 803's engine failed
An emergency vehicle puts out a brushfire near the tarmac after United Airlines Flight 803's engine failed (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)
  • A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo from Washington, D.C. was forced to return to Dulles International Airport shortly after departure on Saturday.
  • The Boeing 777-200 experienced an engine power loss, which subsequently ignited a small brush fire near the airport runway.
  • The flight, carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members, landed safely at Dulles approximately an hour after taking off, with no injuries reported.
  • Pilots circled the aircraft for around 45 minutes, dumping fuel as a standard safety procedure, before making the emergency landing.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident, which involved a piece of the engine cover separating and catching fire.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in