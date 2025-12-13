Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Airlines flight departing from Washington, D.C., Saturday was forced to turn around after one of its engines lost power and ignited a small brush fire near the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 803, bound for Tokyo, departed from Dulles International Airport around 12:35 p.m., but lost engine power shortly after. According to reports, the engine troubles caused some brush to catch fire near the airport runway.

Emily McGee, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told the Washington Post, “The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders.”

The flight, carrying 275 passengers and 15 crew members, returned to safety with no injuries reported.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

open image in gallery Smoke rising from a small brush fire that was ignited when a United Airlines flight lost engine power ( HOUMAN HEMMATI via REUTERS )

It is unclear at this time what caused one of the Boeing 777-200’s engines to fail, but Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said, “A piece of the engine cover separated and caught fire, sparking a brush fire on the ground.”

Duffy said he had been briefed about the incident and reiterated that no passengers or crew members were harmed.

United Airlines said it temporarily closed a United Club lounge at Dulles to use it as a hub to help passengers get to their destination.

Those aboard the original flight to Japan can expect the airline to reschedule the flight for later on Saturday using a different aircraft.

“United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the airline said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…