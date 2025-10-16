Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US airline launches free wifi on mainline flights

United launches free Starlink wifi on mainline flights
  • United Airlines has become the first major US carrier to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on a mainline flight.
  • The initial flight featuring the ultra-fast internet system operated from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Houston, then Fort Lauderdale, before returning to Houston.
  • The airline plans to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes monthly, with over half of its regional fleet already equipped.
  • Passengers can anticipate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second, allowing for seamless streaming and live gaming at 38,000 feet.
  • Starlink's 'laser link' technology enhances connectivity in challenging weather and remote areas, and access is complimentary for MileagePlus customers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in