Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fireball engulfs Louisville businesses after UPS plane crashes

Ball of fire erupts after UPS plane explodes on takeoff
  • A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane crashed during take-off at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
  • The aircraft, carrying three crew members and 38,000 gallons of fuel, erupted in a huge fireball.
  • State Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the catastrophic incident resulted in at least seven fatalities and 11 injuries.
  • The wreckage from the crash also caused damage to at least two businesses.
  • Footage showed the Honolulu-bound plane ablaze as it departed from the company’s global aviation hub.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in