Ball of fire erupts after UPS plane crashes during takeoff

A huge fireball erupted after a UPS plane crashed during take-off at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky.

Footage shows the aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 with three crew members aboard, ablaze as it departed from the company’s global aviation hub on Tuesday (4 November).

At least two businesses were damaged by the wreckage, according to state governor Andy Beshear.

The crash at Muhammad Ali International killed at least seven people and injured 11, Mr Beshear, who called the incident “catastrophic”, said.

The Honolulu-bound plane was carrying 38,000 gallons (144,000 litres) of fuel when it crashed.