Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Emergency declared over plane crash as rescuers sift through wreckage

Moment UPS plane crashes into Louisville businesses caught on CCTV
  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.
  • At least nine people have died in the incident, including three crew members, with officials expecting the fatality count to increase as recovery efforts continue.
  • Beshear said the emergency declaration will allow the state to dispatch resources more quickly, adding, “remember, the first thing that we pay for out of these funds are funerals, so that in a time of grief … we support one another.”
  • Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg warned recovery efforts may “take a while” as the site spans a “very large area.”
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, with Boeing offering technical assistance.
