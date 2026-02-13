Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US attempts to lure Chinese officials to work as spies

CIA urges Chinese government officials to spy for US in Mandarin video
  • The CIA released a video on Thursday, 12 February, urging Chinese government officials to work as spies for the US.
  • The video, posted on YouTube, depicts a fictional disillusioned mid-level Chinese military officer leaking secrets.
  • A character in the video states in Mandarin that 'Anyone with leadership qualities is bound to be subject to suspicion and ruthlessly eliminated'.
  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the agency's videos have already reached many Chinese citizens.
  • Ratcliffe added that the CIA would continue to offer Chinese government officials an 'opportunity to work toward a brighter future together'.
