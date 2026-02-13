US attempts to lure Chinese officials to work as spies
- The CIA released a video on Thursday, 12 February, urging Chinese government officials to work as spies for the US.
- The video, posted on YouTube, depicts a fictional disillusioned mid-level Chinese military officer leaking secrets.
- A character in the video states in Mandarin that 'Anyone with leadership qualities is bound to be subject to suspicion and ruthlessly eliminated'.
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the agency's videos have already reached many Chinese citizens.
- Ratcliffe added that the CIA would continue to offer Chinese government officials an 'opportunity to work toward a brighter future together'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks