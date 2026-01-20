JD Vance’s wife Usha announces she’s pregnant: ‘Exciting and hectic time’
- U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha have announced that they’re expecting their fourth child together.
- They shared the news in a statement on Instagram, writing, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”
- They continued, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.
- Usha and JD are already mom and dad to Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.
- The announcement comes just days after Usha celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 6.