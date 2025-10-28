Triple stabbing leaves one dead and two injured in west London
- A 49-year-old man was killed and two other males, aged 45 and 14, were injured in a triple stabbing incident in Uxbridge, west London.
- A 22-year-old Afghan national was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
- The Home Office confirmed the arrested man entered the UK in a lorry, was granted asylum in 2022, and is not a resident in Home Office accommodation.
- Police and ambulance crews responded to Midhurst Gardens on Monday evening; the attack is not being treated as terrorism, and detectives are investigating potential relationships between the suspect and victims.
- Neighbours expressed shock, describing the deceased as a 'normal' man, and a vigil was held by approximately 100 people near the crime scene.