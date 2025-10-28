Triple stabbing leaves one dead and two injured in ‘senseless act of violence’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in west London.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge where the three victims were stabbed.

A 49-year-old man was treated at the scene but died.

Another man, aged 45, suffered life-changing injuries, while the teenager’s injuries were not life-threatening or changing.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said: “This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The incident will have understandably caused concern to the local community. I have deployed multiple officers to the local area, they will be here throughout the week to provide reassurance while detectives work intensely to piece together the circumstances.

“I understand that there has been a lot of speculation online following on from this incident. We ask that you rely on us for information, and that you do not share sensitive footage.

“If anyone saw or has any information about the incident, then please come forward to police. We appreciate any information that you may have.

“There will be a crime scene and a heavy police presence within the area over the next few days, I thank residents for their patience.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5129/27OCT, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.