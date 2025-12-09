Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vatican returns controversial collection of Indigenous artefacts

Representatives from various First Nations look on as a kayak and other indigenous artefacts arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal
Representatives from various First Nations look on as a kayak and other indigenous artefacts arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal (The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Dozens of Inuit artefacts, repatriated by the Vatican, are scheduled for display at the Canadian Museum of History this Tuesday.
  • Indigenous leaders welcomed the 62 items, including a traditional Inuit kayak, upon their arrival at Montreal’s airport on Saturday.
  • The collection, held in the Vatican Museum’s ethnographic collection for a century, will eventually return to ancestral communities as part of the Catholic Church's reconciliation efforts.
  • Most artefacts were sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition, with the Vatican maintaining they were "gifts" to Pope Pius XI, a claim questioned by historians and Indigenous groups.
  • This repatriation follows years of advocacy from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders, highlighting wider debates over the restitution of cultural goods taken during colonial periods.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in