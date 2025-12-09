The Vatican is returning rare Indigenous artifacts after a century

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of Inuit artefacts, repatriated by the Vatican, are set for display at the Canadian Museum of History this Tuesday, following years of calls from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders for their return.

The collection, including a traditional Inuit kayak, was given by Pope Leo XIV to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, who pledged their swift return.

Indigenous leaders welcomed the 62 items at Montreal’s airport on Saturday.

After their Gatineau museum display, the artifacts will return to ancestral communities, part of the Catholic Church’s reckoning with its role in suppressing Indigenous culture.

For a century, these items were held in the Vatican Museum’s ethnographic collection, now the Anima Mundi museum.

Representatives from various First Nations look on as a kayak and other indigenous artifacts arrive at Trudeau Airport ( AP )

This collection has long been controversial, central to wider debates over the restitution of cultural goods taken from Indigenous peoples during colonial periods.

Most artifacts were sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition.

The Vatican maintains they were "gifts" to Pope Pius XI, celebrating the church’s global reach. However, historians and Indigenous groups question whether items were freely offered, given the power imbalances inherent in Catholic missions at the time.

