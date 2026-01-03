Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says US will ‘run Venezuela’ with revenue from oil reserves

A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026
A photograph posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows him sitting next to CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as they watch the U.S. military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026 (via REUTERS)
  • US President Donald Trump announced that the United States attacked Venezuela overnight, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and stating the US would temporarily run the country.
  • Trump indicated that US forces might be deployed and that the US would be reimbursed for the occupation from Venezuela's oil reserves.
  • Despite the operation, it remains unclear how the US plans to oversee Venezuela, with Maduro's government seemingly still in control and the streets appearing calm.
  • Venezuelan officials condemned the intervention, while international reactions were divided, with some Latin American nations condemning and others, like Argentina, lauding the action.
  • Allies of Venezuela, including Russia, Cuba, and Iran, swiftly condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty, with Tehran urging UN Security Council action.
