Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British hiker killed during snowstorm pictured

British woman among five tourists killed during fierce snowstorm in Chilean national park
  • A British public relations consultant, Victoria Bond from Cornwall, was among five people found dead after a snowstorm in Torres del Paine National Park, southern Chile.
  • Ms Bond was hiking with friends in Argentina and Chile when the severe weather conditions struck.
  • Her friend, Adam Walker, paid tribute to her, describing her as “a star” and highlighting her kind, passionate, and warm nature.
  • Visit Isles of Scilly, where Ms Bond worked, expressed profound sadness at her untimely passing, stating she would be “missed beyond words”.
  • The other victims of the snowstorm included two German and two Mexican citizens, according to a Chilean presidential delegate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in