British mum-of-three ‘stabbed to death’ at her home in Spain
- British mother-of-three Victoria Hart, 33, was allegedly stabbed to death at her home in Alhaurín el Grande, Andalusia, Spain, on Saturday.
- Her former partner was arrested after turning himself in at a prison, and the incident is being investigated as a case of gender-based violence.
- Ms Hart reportedly had a restraining order against her former partner and was registered on Spain’s VioGén database, which had assessed her case as low-risk.
- Emergency services found Ms Hart with neck wounds; her children were present, with her son reportedly telling his grandmother that his father had killed his mother.
- Halo SpaSalon, where she worked as a hairdresser, paid a moving tribute to her while a local resident said: “ Victoria had the most pure heart”