Tributes paid to ‘pure hearted’ British mother stabbed to death at her home in Spain

Tributes have been paid to a “pure hearted” British mother who was allegedly stabbed to death at her home in Spain.

Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead on the floor of her home in the Andalusian town of Alhaurín el Grande on Saturday, according to local authorities.

Her former partner was arrested after turning himself in at the Alhaurín de la Torre prison on Saturday, local media reported. The parents, who were separated, had an 11-year-old boy and two seven-year-old twin girls.

Spain’s civil guard told The Independent that they were investigating a case of gender-based violence that occurred shortly before midday on Saturday in Málaga province.

Ms Hart is said to have had a restraining order against her former partner, according to El Mundo. She was also reportedly registered on Spain’s VioGén database, a software system used by the Spanish police to assess the risk of gender-based violence. Police deemed the case low-risk, the newspaper said.

open image in gallery Ms Hart was found dead on the floor of her home ( Facebook )

A neighbour told El Mundo that the children had ran out into the apartment’s communal garden after the incident and that the woman’s son had called his grandmother to tell her that “his father had killed his mother”.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.40am and Ms Hart was found with neck wounds. She was later pronounced dead by medics, police said.

The local city hall condemned what it called an “act of gender violence” and declared a day of mourning on Monday.

“We extend our deepest condolences and support to the family and loved ones of the victim, as well as our strongest condemnation and outrage at this act of gender violence, a social scourge that seriously violates human rights and that we must eradicate with the involvement of the entire society,” it said.

Mayor Anthony Bermúdez declared an official day of mourning on Monday “as a sign of respect and solidarity”.

Anne Khraiche, a resident, told the Spanish Eye newspaper: “Victoria had the most pure heart, her ultimate goal was to ensure her children had the best life she could give them.

“She worked hard to ensure they had this while making sure she attended their various activities. Family bonds were so important to her.”

open image in gallery Victoria had the “most pure heart” and worked hard to give her children the best life, Anne Khraiche said ( Facebook )

Halo SpaSalon, a salon based in the town, also paid tribute to Ms Hart, who worked there as a hairdresser.

“This evening, we stand with all our thoughts, prayers, love and strength with the family and beautiful children of Victoria Hart,” they wrote on social media.

“A young, mum and fellow Hairdresser in the community, taken brutally in such a disgusting way. Robbed of her life and changing the lives of her children and family forever.”