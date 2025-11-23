Vietnam floods leave at least 90 dead as country hit by record rain
- Intense rainfall and widespread flooding across south and central Vietnam have caused at least 90 deaths and left 12 people missing.
- Over 235,000 homes were inundated and 80,000 hectares of crops ruined, leading to estimated economic losses of up to £270 million.
- Dak Lak province bore the brunt of the disaster, recording over 60 fatalities and experiencing rainfall exceeding 1.9 metres, levels not seen since 1993.
- Military, police, and naval units were deployed for rescue operations and aid delivery, utilising helicopters and drones to reach isolated communities.
- The Prime Minister allocated £16 million in immediate support, as scientists warn that human-driven climate change is intensifying Vietnam's exposure to such extreme weather events.