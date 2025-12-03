Video shows moment nursery worker Vincent Chan arrested after string of sexual offences against children
- Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old nursery worker from Finchley, admitted to sexually abusing young children in his care.
- He pleaded guilty to 26 charges, including sexual assault offences against children and the taking and making of indecent images of children, at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.
- Chan was apprehended outside his London home on 11 June 2024 by police officers.
- The Metropolitan Police described the case as one of the most 'harrowing and complex' child sexual abuse investigations they have ever undertaken.
- Chan is scheduled to be sentenced on 23 January.