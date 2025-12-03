Footage shows the moment a nursery worker who admitted to sexually abusing young children in his care was arrested.

On Wednesday (3 December), Vincent Chan, 45, of Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to 26 charges relating to sexual assault offences against children and the taking and making of indecent images of children.

Chan was apprehended outside his London home on 11 June 2024 by three officers as he appeared to be preparing for a bike ride.

The case was one of the most "harrowing and complex" child sexual abuse investigations ever undertaken by the Metropolitan Police, the force said.

Chan will be sentenced on 23 January.