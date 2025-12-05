Virginia Democrats aim to redraw maps to help party win Congress seats and fight ‘bully’ Trump
- Virginia House Speaker Don Scott announced on Wednesday, 3 December, that the state may redraw congressional maps to achieve a 10-1 Democratic majority.
- Speaking at the UVA Center for Politics, Scott explained the intention is to create maps favourable to the Democratic party.
- He stated this action is a response to challenge Donald Trump, whom he accused of "bullying folks in these states to change the rules".
- Scott indicated that altering the state's delegation from the current six Democrats and five Republicans to ten Democrats and one Republican was a realistic outcome.
- The push for redistricting was reportedly initiated after Donald Trump encouraged Texas to redraw its maps mid-decade to gain more seats.