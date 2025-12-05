Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virginia Democrats aim to redraw maps to help party win Congress seats and fight ‘bully’ Trump

Virginia House Speaker says they may redraw maps to give Democrats 10-1 advantage
  • Virginia House Speaker Don Scott announced on Wednesday, 3 December, that the state may redraw congressional maps to achieve a 10-1 Democratic majority.
  • Speaking at the UVA Center for Politics, Scott explained the intention is to create maps favourable to the Democratic party.
  • He stated this action is a response to challenge Donald Trump, whom he accused of "bullying folks in these states to change the rules".
  • Scott indicated that altering the state's delegation from the current six Democrats and five Republicans to ten Democrats and one Republican was a realistic outcome.
  • The push for redistricting was reportedly initiated after Donald Trump encouraged Texas to redraw its maps mid-decade to gain more seats.
In full

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in