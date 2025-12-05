High-rise window cleaners cling to side of building after basket breaks
- Two high-rise window cleaners were left dangling from a 22-storey building in Tysons, Virginia, after their basket broke.
- The incident occurred on Thursday, 4 December, with the workers stranded approximately 15 floors above the ground.
- Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene to perform the rescue.
- Emergency services lowered the pair to safety using ropes and a tower ladder bucket.
- The window cleaners were suspended for an hour but sustained no injuries during the ordeal.