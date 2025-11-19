Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Massive blaze rips through skyscraper in major European city

Video Player Placeholder
Zagreb skyscraper fire causes major damage
  • A landmark 16-floor skyscraper in Zagreb, Croatia, the Vjesnik tower, was almost entirely destroyed by a massive fire.
  • The blaze erupted near the top of the building late on Monday and rapidly spread downwards, with pieces of the structure falling off.
  • No casualties were reported as the building, named after a former newspaper, was largely vacant at the time of the inferno.
  • Approximately 100 firefighters were deployed but were unable to enter the intensely burning structure.
  • By Tuesday lunchtime, the fire was largely extinguished, but the building continued to smoulder, with Zagreb's mayor confirming the damage was "total".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in