Huge fire destroys landmark skyscraper in European capital
The blaze erupted near the top of the tower and quickly spread downwards
A landmark skyscraper in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, has been almost entirely destroyed by a massive fire.
No casualties were reported in the blaze, which erupted near the top of the 16-floor Vjesnik tower late on Monday and quickly spread downwards.
The building, named after a popular newspaper once published there, had been largely vacant when the inferno began.
Around 100 firefighters were unable to enter the structure due to the intensity of the flames, Croatian media reported.
By Tuesday lunchtime, the fire appeared to be out, but the concrete and metal shell continued to smoulder.
“From what I saw on site and inside the building, the damage is unfortunately total,” Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said.
“I believe that the state and other owners will start the renovation of the building in this prominent location of our city as soon as possible.”
Pieces of the building reportedly fell off due to the fire, Index portal said, adding that the fire seemed have spread through ventilation shafts.