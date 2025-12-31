Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major supermarket issues recall over glass shard risk in popular product

Joe Wilkinson reveals what Keira Knightley said after Waitrose Christmas advert kiss
  • Waitrose has recalled its No1 Deeside Mineral Water and No1 Deeside Sparkling Water due to the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert on 31 December, stating that the product may contain glass, posing a risk of injury and making it unsafe to drink.
  • Customers who have purchased the affected 750ml bottles are urged not to consume the water.
  • Instead, consumers should return the recalled water to their nearest Waitrose store for a full refund.
  • Specific batch codes and best before dates for November and December 2027 are impacted by this recall.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in