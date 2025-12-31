Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose has recalled some of its bottled waters over fears it may contain shards of glass.

In an alert shared by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on 31 December, the supermarket said there may be a risk of “the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles” of Deeside water.

It warned that drinking from the bottled water may cause injury and makes it unsafe to drink, and urged customers not to drink the water.

Both the mineral and sparkling water in the No1 Deeside range have been recalled, with Waitrose asking customers to return the bottles to their nearest store for a refund.

“We are recalling the above lines due to potential glass contamination,” a recall notice reads. It further advises purchasers not to drink the water, but to package it up and return it to a store.

The exact natch numbers affected are below:

Waitrose No1 Deeside Mineral Water

Pack size: 750ml

Batch code: NOV 2027 28. DEC 2027 01. DEC 2027 02. DEC 2027 10. DEC 2027 11. DEC 2027 16.

Best before: November 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027

Waitrose No1 Deeside Sparkling Water

Pack size: 750ml

Waitrose is recalled its No1 Deeside mineral and sparkling water amid fears of glass contamination ( Waitrose/FSA )

Batch code: DEC 2027 01. DEC 2027 03. DEC 2027 12. DEC 2027 15. DEC 2027 25.

Best before: December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027.

“Waitrose is recalling Waitrose No1 Deeside Mineral Water and Waitrose No1 Deeside Sparkling Water because of the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles,” a notice from the FSA reads.

“The product may contain glass which may cause injury and makes it unsafe to drink.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

It comes after Tesco issued a recall for a festive sweet treat due to a potential health risk to those with an allergy.

The supermarket issued a recall for ‘Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes’ on Wednesday due to the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product.