Waitrose issues ‘do not drink’ warning over bottled water glass shard risk
The supermarket said the water may contain shards of glass
Waitrose has recalled some of its bottled waters over fears it may contain shards of glass.
In an alert shared by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on 31 December, the supermarket said there may be a risk of “the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles” of Deeside water.
It warned that drinking from the bottled water may cause injury and makes it unsafe to drink, and urged customers not to drink the water.
Both the mineral and sparkling water in the No1 Deeside range have been recalled, with Waitrose asking customers to return the bottles to their nearest store for a refund.
“We are recalling the above lines due to potential glass contamination,” a recall notice reads. It further advises purchasers not to drink the water, but to package it up and return it to a store.
The exact natch numbers affected are below:
Waitrose No1 Deeside Mineral Water
Pack size: 750ml
Batch code: NOV 2027 28. DEC 2027 01. DEC 2027 02. DEC 2027 10. DEC 2027 11. DEC 2027 16.
Best before: November 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027
Waitrose No1 Deeside Sparkling Water
Pack size: 750ml
Batch code: DEC 2027 01. DEC 2027 03. DEC 2027 12. DEC 2027 15. DEC 2027 25.
Best before: December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027 December 2027.
“Waitrose is recalling Waitrose No1 Deeside Mineral Water and Waitrose No1 Deeside Sparkling Water because of the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles,” a notice from the FSA reads.
“The product may contain glass which may cause injury and makes it unsafe to drink.
“If you have bought any of the above products do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
It comes after Tesco issued a recall for a festive sweet treat due to a potential health risk to those with an allergy.
The supermarket issued a recall for ‘Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes’ on Wednesday due to the possible presence of undeclared milk in the product.
