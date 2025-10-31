Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Waitrose utensil recalled over potential carcinogen risk

Waitrose
Waitrose (Getty)
  • Waitrose has urgently recalled the Oxo good grips pasta scoop strainer from its supermarkets.
  • The recall was initiated after tests revealed a batch contained unsafe levels of primary aromatic amine (PAA), a potential carcinogen.
  • Customers who bought the product between 15 May 2024 and 25 October 2025 are advised to stop using it immediately.
  • The affected item should be returned to any Waitrose supermarket for a full refund.
  • PAA exposure is significantly linked with increased risks of urinary bladder cancer and, depending on exposure levels, prostate cancer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in