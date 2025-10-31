Waitrose utensil recalled over potential carcinogen risk
- Waitrose has urgently recalled the Oxo good grips pasta scoop strainer from its supermarkets.
- The recall was initiated after tests revealed a batch contained unsafe levels of primary aromatic amine (PAA), a potential carcinogen.
- Customers who bought the product between 15 May 2024 and 25 October 2025 are advised to stop using it immediately.
- The affected item should be returned to any Waitrose supermarket for a full refund.
- PAA exposure is significantly linked with increased risks of urinary bladder cancer and, depending on exposure levels, prostate cancer.