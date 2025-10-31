Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A common kitchen utensil has been recalled from a major UK supermarket following fears it may contain cancer-causing chemicals.

Waitrose has urgently recalled the Oxo good grips pasta scoop strainer after tests revealed a batch contained unsafe levels of primary aromatic amine (PAA).

Customers who bought the product between 15 May 2024 and 25 October 2025 have been warned to stop all use of the kitchen appliance immediately, repackage it and return it to their local Waitrose supermarket in exchange for a refund.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “There is a risk of exposure to a potential carcinogen.”

They added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and would like to assure customers of our continued commitment to the highest standards of product quality and food safety.”

open image in gallery Customers who have already bought the product between 15 May 2024 and 25 October 2025 have been warned to stop all use of the kitchen appliance immediately ( Lakeland )

Primary aromatic amines (PAA) are substances that can be used in the production of certain dyes, rubber, plastics, leather and paper. The compounds are derived from ammonia, and this means there is a risk of exposure to a potential carcinogen in high doses.

PAA exposure is significantly linked with increased urinary bladder cancer risk, and depending on exposure levels, can lead to prostate cancer.

The chain has asked any customers with questions to contact Waitrose customer care on 0800 188 884 and dial option 4.

Last month, Waitrose also had to recall two other products from its supermarkets.

This included the Jolly Hog leek porkers British sausages, which came in a pack of six. This had to be recalled due to an undeclared allergen of milk.

Similarly, the supermarket giant had to recall the Spoon granola cinnamon and pecan product after allergens of peanut and gluten were undeclared on the packet.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported on how discount retailer B&M had to recall an autumnal glass mug after a risk of it breaking when filled with hot water.