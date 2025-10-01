B&M urges customers to return product over safety risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discount retailer B&M has urged customers to return an autumn-themed glass mug, which poses a risk of breaking when filled with hot water.

It has asked any purchaser of the harvest prince glass mug, which has been on the shelves since July, to keep the packaging and bring back the glass.

The autumnal mug is decorated with pictures of pumpkins and mushrooms.

A B&M spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, we're recalling the harvest print glass mug due to the potential risk of the base breaking when filled with hot water.

"Any customer who purchased this product is advised to retain the packaging and return the product to a B&M store where you will receive a full refund.”

open image in gallery B&M has recalled a glass mug over a safety risk ( B&M )

The product went on sale in stores on 21 July. The chain has asked any customers with questions to contact customer services on 0330 838 9000.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the spokesperson added.

B&M has more than 700 stores across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, after opening its first store in Lancashire in 1979. According to the retailer, it gets more than four million customers each week.

Last week, Amazon had to recall more than 500,000 products sold online, including baby loungers, mobiles, children’s helmets, and portable power packs. The recall was due to safety concerns, ranging from fire hazards to risks of suffocation and injury, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The biggest number of items were the Anker Power Banks, which were recalled over concerns of fire and burn hazard.