B&M urges customers to return product over safety risk
B&M customers have been asked to return an autumnal glass mug after the retailer identified a safety risk
Discount retailer B&M has urged customers to return an autumn-themed glass mug, which poses a risk of breaking when filled with hot water.
It has asked any purchaser of the harvest prince glass mug, which has been on the shelves since July, to keep the packaging and bring back the glass.
The autumnal mug is decorated with pictures of pumpkins and mushrooms.
A B&M spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, we're recalling the harvest print glass mug due to the potential risk of the base breaking when filled with hot water.
"Any customer who purchased this product is advised to retain the packaging and return the product to a B&M store where you will receive a full refund.”
The product went on sale in stores on 21 July. The chain has asked any customers with questions to contact customer services on 0330 838 9000.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the spokesperson added.
B&M has more than 700 stores across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, after opening its first store in Lancashire in 1979. According to the retailer, it gets more than four million customers each week.
Last week, Amazon had to recall more than 500,000 products sold online, including baby loungers, mobiles, children’s helmets, and portable power packs. The recall was due to safety concerns, ranging from fire hazards to risks of suffocation and injury, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The biggest number of items were the Anker Power Banks, which were recalled over concerns of fire and burn hazard.
