Waitrose give job back to autistic volunteer – and this time it’s paid

  • Autistic volunteer Tom Boyd, 28, will return to Waitrose in a new paid role from January, after his initial placement was ended.
  • His four-year volunteer placement at a Cheadle Hulme Waitrose store concluded after his mother requested he be offered paid hours.
  • Waitrose subsequently offered Mr Boyd his job back with pay following media coverage of the situation.
  • Mr Boyd also accepted a job at rival supermarket Asda, where he has been working, before deciding to return to Waitrose.
  • Waitrose stated they are delighted to welcome him back and are learning from the situation to offer fair opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.
