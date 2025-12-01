Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic rugby clubhouse burns to ground in huge blaze

Rugby clubhouse burns to ground in huge blaze
  • A historic rugby clubhouse, Penarth Athletic Club near Cardiff, Wales, was destroyed by a devastating fire in the early hours of Monday.
  • Emergency services responded to reports of the building being "well alight", with fire crews taking three hours to successfully extinguish the blaze.
  • Penarth Rugby Club, established in 1880, said the community is in "a state of shock" following the incident.
  • The club highlighted that "so many memories have been lost" but confirmed that thankfully no one was hurt.
  • South Wales Fire and Rescue Service reported severe damage to the building, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
