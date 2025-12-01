Iconic 120-year-old rugby venue burns to ground, destroying decades of memorabilia

An historic rugby clubhouse has been destroyed following a “devastating” fire.

In the early hours of Monday (1 December), emergency services were called Penarth Athletic Club near Cardiff, Wales after reports of the building being “well alight”. It took fire crews three hours to successfully put out the blaze.

Penarth Rugby Club, which dates back to 1880, said the community is in a “a state of shock”.

"So many memories have been lost but thankfully no one was hurt!”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the building had been severely damaged, and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.