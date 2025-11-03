Dog seized after baby dies in attack in Welsh village
- A nine-month-old baby has died following a dog attack in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, Wales.
- Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to a property on Crossway around 6pm on Sunday.
- The infant was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
- The dog involved in the incident was seized by authorities and removed from the property.
- Chief Superintendent John Davies said that officers are conducting further enquiries into the circumstances.