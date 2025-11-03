Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dog seized after baby dies in attack in Welsh village

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Rogiet on Sunday evening (file photo)
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Rogiet on Sunday evening (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • A nine-month-old baby has died following a dog attack in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, Wales.
  • Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to a property on Crossway around 6pm on Sunday.
  • The infant was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
  • The dog involved in the incident was seized by authorities and removed from the property.
  • Chief Superintendent John Davies said that officers are conducting further enquiries into the circumstances.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in