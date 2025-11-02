Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Nine-month-old baby dies after dog attack in Wales

Gwent Police attended the scene in Rogiet, south-east Wales

Rebecca Whittaker
Sunday 02 November 2025 22:24 GMT
Police were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet
Police were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet (Google Maps)

A nine-month-old baby has died after a dog attack was reported at an address in Rogiet, south-east Wales, on Sunday, Gwent Police said.

Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the property on Crossway in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, at about 6pm.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and the dog was seized and removed from the property.

Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called today at 18.02 to reports of a medical emergency in Rogiet, Caldicot.

“We sent one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner, a Duty Operations Manager and one Emergency Ambulance. Crews were supported by our Hazardous Area Response Team.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in