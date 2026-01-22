Three deaths recorded within 18 months at Welsh waterfall spot
- A coroner has raised significant safety concerns following the deaths of three individuals within 18 months at the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Wales.
- Rachael and Helen Patching drowned in January 2023, believed to be after one slipped and the other attempted a rescue, while Corey Longdon died in June 2024 after a fall.
- Assistant Coroner Rachel Knight highlighted the "non-existent" phone signal in the area and confusing signposting as key issues contributing to the fatalities.
- Families of the deceased also expressed concerns regarding the lack of mobile service and insufficient warning signage at the popular walking route.
- The coroner's report urges Natural Resources Wales, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, and other local authorities to implement further safety improvements for visitors.