Wandsworth prisoner release mistake an ‘outrage’, says Deputy PM David Lammy

Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally released since Kebatu
  • A 24-year-old Algerian man was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on 29 October, it has emerged.
  • The error was reported to the Metropolitan Police on 4 November, leading to an urgent manhunt to locate the individual.
  • This incident marks the second mistaken release of a foreign prisoner in recent weeks, following a similar event at HMP Chelmsford on 24 October.
  • Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed outrage, stating that the public deserves answers regarding the repeated failures.
  • Lammy has ordered an independent investigation, led by Dame Lynne Owens, to address systemic flaws and improve safeguards within the criminal justice system.
