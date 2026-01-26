Britain to be hit with snow, strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Chandra takes hold
- Storm Chandra is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential for significant disruption.
- Amber weather warnings have been issued for rain in south-west England and for wind along the eastern coast of Northern Ireland, with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
- Less severe yellow warnings cover wider areas including Northern Ireland, south-west England, parts of northern England, and Scotland.
- The severe weather could lead to building damage, widespread flooding, and significant travel disruptions across road, rail, air, and ferry services.
- Coastal areas face a danger to life from large waves, and the Met Office advises caution when driving or being outdoors during the storm.