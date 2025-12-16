‘Danger to life’ warning as flooding expected in parts of UK
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and fog across parts of the UK for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Rain warnings cover south Wales, south-west England, and parts of central and eastern England, with 40-60 mm of rain expected in areas like Dartmoor and the hills of south Wales.
- A 'danger to life' warning has been issued for south-west England and southern Wales due to the potential for fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
- Dense fog warnings are in place for the East Midlands and eastern England, which could lead to delays or cancellations for flights and slower journey times for public transport.
- Widespread disruption is anticipated, including flooding to homes and businesses, and delays to train and bus services across the affected regions.