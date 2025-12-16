Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rain and fog could cause flooding and travel disruption including flight cancellations on Wednesday, a forecaster warned.

Parts of south Wales and south west, central and eastern England are set for widespread disruption over the coming days.

The Met Office has warned of flooding, flight and public transport delays, and a “danger to life” from fast-flowing rivers in parts of the UK.

The forecaster said flooding to homes and businesses and delays to train and bus services are likely in the south-west of England on Wednesday.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which is in place between 10am and midnight on Wednesday for south-west England and southern Wales.

Flooding in York last week after Storm Bram caused chaos across part of the UK ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Some 40-60 mm of rain could fall on parts of Dartmoor and the hills of south Wales, the Met Office added.

The Met Office said: “A period of rain, heavy at times, especially over high ground, will move slowly east across this region during Wednesday.

“Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and flooding is likely across much of the warning area.”

The forecaster has advised people to check if their property could be at risk of flooding, and consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning is in place for fog in parts of the East Midlands and eastern England.

The Met Office has warned of dense fog, which could cause “delays or cancellations to flights” and “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible”.

They advised passengers to check for updates from travel companies and follow advice.

The Met Office said: “Areas of fog will develop on Tuesday night, initially across the west of the warning area before spreading east through the night. Patches of dense fog are expected which may lead to difficult travel conditions.”

Yellow weather warnings for rain remain in place on Thursday for the south of the UK and southern Wales, lasting for most of the day.

In south-west England and southern parts of Wales, the forecaster warned of “a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.

“There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” they added.

In south and south-east England, a yellow rain warning is in place on Thursday with the forecaster warning of possible flooding.

Thursday’s weather warnings are set to clear by 9pm.