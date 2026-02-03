Mamdani bursts out laughing as NYC officials abandon rooftop presser amid cold snap
- New York City officials prematurely left a rooftop press conference due to severe cold weather conditions.
- The mayor was announcing the public opening of the Dinkins Building top and discussing the city's response to a prolonged cold front.
- He warned that the city was experiencing potentially its longest period of consecutive sub-zero temperatures on record.
- Zohran Mamdani burst into laughter as officials departed the rooftop while he was still speaking.
- Mamdani humorously questioned their early exit, highlighting the irony of the situation.
