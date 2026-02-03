Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mamdani bursts out laughing as NYC officials abandon rooftop presser amid cold snap

Mamdani in fits of laughter after NYC officials flee freezing press conference on rooftop
  • New York City officials prematurely left a rooftop press conference due to severe cold weather conditions.
  • The mayor was announcing the public opening of the Dinkins Building top and discussing the city's response to a prolonged cold front.
  • He warned that the city was experiencing potentially its longest period of consecutive sub-zero temperatures on record.
  • Zohran Mamdani burst into laughter as officials departed the rooftop while he was still speaking.
  • Mamdani humorously questioned their early exit, highlighting the irony of the situation.
