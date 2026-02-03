This is the moment Zohran Mamdani burst into a fit of laughter when New York City officials left a rooftop press conference early due to chilly conditions.

The mayor was announcing the opening of the top of the Dinkins Building to the public on Monday (2 February).

He also discussed the government’s response to the cold front that has battered the city for over a week.

“We could very well be in the middle of the longest period of consecutive sub-32-degree weather in our city’s entire history,” he warned.

However, the cold conditions proved too much for some officials, who decided to leave the rooftop whilst Mamdani was still speaking. “Where are you going?,” he said as he burst out laughing.