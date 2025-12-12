‘Threat to life’ warning issued by Met Office this weekend
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy and persistent rain across parts of the UK this weekend, leading to potential flooding and travel disruption.
- Areas most affected include western Scotland, north-west England, north Wales, and Northern Ireland, with over 100mm of rainfall possible and up to 200mm in Cumbria.
- Forecasters warn of possible power cuts, communities being cut off by flooded roads, and potential "threats to life" from deep and fast-flowing rivers.
- The Environment Agency anticipates significant surface water and river flooding impacts across northern England from Saturday through to Monday.
- Conversely, the southern half of the UK is expected to experience dry and bright weather with much lighter winds over the weekend.