Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snow warning issued as US braces for ‘lake effect’ and freezing temps

A pedestrian bundles up as she takes a walk with her dog during a snowy day in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025
A pedestrian bundles up as she takes a walk with her dog during a snowy day in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • The United States is bracing for a significant cold snap, with frigid Arctic air bringing snow and the potential for record low temperatures across the eastern two-thirds of the country.
  • Forecasters predict dangerous to impossible road conditions in areas such as northeast Illinois due to heavy snowfall, with winter weather advisories issued for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
  • Lake effect snow is anticipated around Lake Erie, potentially leading to highly localized, heavy snowfall totals in some areas.
  • Temperatures in Florida are expected to drop significantly, with wind chills in the 30s Fahrenheit, potentially causing iguanas to fall from trees.
  • Cold weather warnings extend across a vast region from Texas and Oklahoma to Alabama and Georgia, with meteorologists advising gardeners to protect tender plants as the growing season ends.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in