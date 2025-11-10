Snow warning issued as US braces for ‘lake effect’ and freezing temps
- The United States is bracing for a significant cold snap, with frigid Arctic air bringing snow and the potential for record low temperatures across the eastern two-thirds of the country.
- Forecasters predict dangerous to impossible road conditions in areas such as northeast Illinois due to heavy snowfall, with winter weather advisories issued for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
- Lake effect snow is anticipated around Lake Erie, potentially leading to highly localized, heavy snowfall totals in some areas.
- Temperatures in Florida are expected to drop significantly, with wind chills in the 30s Fahrenheit, potentially causing iguanas to fall from trees.
- Cold weather warnings extend across a vast region from Texas and Oklahoma to Alabama and Georgia, with meteorologists advising gardeners to protect tender plants as the growing season ends.