The United States is bracing for snow and record low temperatures as a blast of the season's first frigid air bears down on much of the country.

National Weather Service forecasters said frigid Arctic air will pour into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., bringing with it the chance for record low temperatures in the U.S. Southeast.

In Florida, temperatures in parts of the state were near 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) just a day ago.

The cold air will reach the Great Plains Monday, bringing gusty wind and red flag warnings in the region, according to forecasters, and the Great Lakes and Appalachian Mountain regions would see 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 8 inches (20 centimeters).

Around Lake Erie forecasters are warning about the prospect of Lake effect snow, which occurs in relatively narrow bands that dump copious amounts of snow. It's a phenomenon that can drastically increase snowfall totals that could hit one area but miss another not far away untouched.

open image in gallery Pedestrians cross a street during a cold day in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 ( AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh )

In Florida, forecasters say the wind chill will be in the 30s Fahrenheit (minus 1 degree Celsius). During previous cold periods, iguanas, an invasive reptile species, have gone into a sort of suspended animation and fallen to the ground when the temperatures dip below 40 degrees F (about 4 degrees C). They usually wake up with the sun’s warmth.

Meteorologists said conditions for road travel in northeast Illinois would be “dangerous to impossible” from snow accumulating faster than 3 inches (8 centimeters) per hour.

As temperatures dropped across the nation’s midsection, meteorologists warned of hazardous travel conditions through winter weather advisories for Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Snow fell Sunday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where meteorologists warned of low visibility with up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow by Monday.

In Indiana, weather experts predicted up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow and “slippery surfaces” for road travel. Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow were predicted in parts of Wisconsin.

“Patchy blowing snow” and wind chills hovering near zero were expected in portions of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Some areas got measurable fluff a day earlier, including 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow in southwest Minnesota and more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) in slices of northern Iowa.

Cold weather warnings were issued for Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, with freezing temperatures predicted through Monday morning for a large swath of the South, from Texas and Oklahoma to Alabama and Georgia.

Weather experts issued special guidance for gardeners, saying the freeze warning means the growing season has ended.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” warned meteorologists in Arkansas.