Warning over growing weight loss jab black market
- More than 6,500 counterfeit or unlicensed weight loss injections have been seized in the UK over the past three years, according to new figures from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
- The seizures, which include products claiming to contain active ingredients like semaglutide and tirzepatide, highlight a significant rise in black market activity and raise serious patient safety concerns.
- Pharmacists warn that these illegal injections pose risks due to unverified dosage, ingredients, and storage conditions, potentially containing dangerous substances or incorrect doses.
- The MHRA's data, obtained via Freedom of Information requests, indicates a growing domestic black market, with significant quantities discovered through inland investigations rather than at borders.
- Experts advise the public to only obtain weight loss medication from registered, regulated pharmacy providers and to report any suspected counterfeit goods to the MHRA.