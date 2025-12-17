Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Weight-loss ads pulled over body image concerns

  • The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned several adverts for prescription-only weight loss medications from companies including Chequp, SkinnyJab and MedExpress.
  • The bans were issued because the adverts violated regulations prohibiting the direct promotion of prescription-only medicines to the public.
  • Two of the banned campaigns, from MedExpress and Chequp, were also found to raise serious social responsibility concerns by exploiting people's insecurities about body image.
  • An advert from MedExpress was deemed irresponsible for encouraging new mothers to prioritise losing “post-baby weight” with medication, despite warnings for breastfeeding individuals.
  • The ASA stated that playing on body image insecurities is unacceptable and confirmed this is a priority area, with ongoing efforts to tackle irresponsible weight-loss medication advertising.
