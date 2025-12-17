Weight loss drug ads banned for exploiting body image insecurities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The advertising watchdog has banned several adverts for prescription-only weight loss medications, citing concerns they exploit “people’s insecurities around body image”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned social media promotions from Chequp, SkinnyJab, and MedExpress.

These were found to violate regulations that forbid advertising prescription-only medicines (POMs) directly to the public.

Two of the banned campaigns raised “serious social responsibility concerns”, according to the ASA.

One such example from MedExpress featured a woman looking in a mirror, accompanied by text saying: “I wish I knew sooner that I could lose post-baby weight with a medicated weight loss treatment from MedExpress.”

The ASA said that this ad “encouraged new mothers to prioritise losing weight by using weight loss medication, exploited their insecurities about body image and perpetuated pressures for them to conform to body image stereotypes”.

It also found that the ad was “irresponsible”, as weight loss medications carry warnings for those who are breastfeeding.

The ASA said one ad ‘exploited’ new mothers’ insecurities about body image ( Getty/iStock )

MedExpress told the ASA that it believed the ad did not expressively suggest that losing weight was a priority after birth and there had been no intention to use gender stereotypes in the ad.

The Chequp ad included an image of a woman looking at herself in a mirror and text reading “I don’t want to be skinny. I just don’t want to be the biggest person in the room”, the watchdog said.

The ASA found this ad also “irresponsibly exploited people’s insecurities” regarding body image through suggesting there was “a stigma associated with being a certain size”.

Responding to the ASA, Chequp said it had intentionally used an individual who appeared significantly overweight, that it believed the ad did not give the impression being overweight was undesirable or that people of a healthy weight should try to lose weight.

Jess Tye, regulatory projects manager at the ASA, said: “Both the law and our rules make clear that POMs cannot be promoted directly to the public.

“And today’s rulings also send a clear message that it’s not acceptable for ads to play on people’s insecurities around body image.

“This is a priority area for us and we’ve got further work under way to ensure people are protected from irresponsible and illegal weight-loss POM ads.”

The bans come as part of an ongoing crackdown by the ASA, which is working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and General Pharmaceutical Council to tackle ads promoting weight-loss POMs.